Florida brush fire contained, residents allowed to go home

Hundreds of residents are back in their homes after fire crews contained a brush fire spread over some 2,000 acres in central Florida.

The fire broke out near Indian Lake Estates in Frostproof on Wednesday afternoon. That's when officials started knocking on some 800 doors, telling residents they should evacuate for their safety.

Polk County spokesman Kevin Watler said in an email sent early Thursday that residents have been allowed to return to their homes but State Road 60 and County Road 630 remain closed because of the fire.

Fire Chief Tony Stravino tells the Ledger ( http://bit.ly/2kN8ERw ) some people chose to stay in their homes, but most left.

Watler says at least one house was destroyed by the fire.