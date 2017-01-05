Florida Police Investigate Shooting Death of 10-Year-Old Boy

Police in Florida are investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in Clearwater.

During a news conference, Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said the boy was shot at an apartment complex in the city and that detectives are "looking at all potential angles: accidental, self-inflicted or criminal."

Police and emergency rescuers were called to an apartment shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Slaughter said paramedics tried to save the boy's life but he was pronounced dead in the apartment.

The boy's name was Ian Sevostjanov. He was a fifth-grader at Belleair Elementary School. His mother, Olga Grusetskaja, 50, was home when the shooting happened, police said.

The boy's father and brother were not home.

The chief said the handgun was owned by someone in the apartment. One shot was fired.

Slaughter also said detectives are interviewing family members, who are in distress.

The apartment complex is near downtown Clearwater, west of Tampa on the Gulf Coast.