3 Florida School Buses Involved in Crashes

Authorities in Florida say three Pinellas County school buses crashed on the first day back from winter break, though no students were injured.

The Tampa Bay Times (https://goo.gl/Gs52G8) reports the crashes occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a bus driver was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a car rear-ended the bus in Lealman and fled the scene.

A second driver was cited after a bus failed to stop at a stop sign in St. Petersburg and collided with an SUV.

In Clearwater, authorities say a car ran a red light and collided with a bus, sending it crashing into a light pole.

In North Carolina, a school bus driver was charged with careless and reckless driving and going too fast for conditions after the bus slid off a road Tuesday and into a ditch before overturning with four students inside.

