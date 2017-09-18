France: Dissention, conflict at highest level since Cold War

France's top diplomat says dissention and conflict are at their highest level since the Cold War, while cooperation among nations has become more difficult.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a news conference Monday that world leaders are gathering at the U.N. General Assembly for their annual meeting at "a critical moment" that is witnessing "a worrying degradation of the international environment."

He pointed to the increasing number of global crises from fighting terrorism to resolving conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, from tackling North Korea's escalating nuclear program to addressing the flight of more than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Le Drian said France's priority is to work on concrete solutions to these problems.