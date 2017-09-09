Groups aim to renew doctor-assisted suicide debate in NY

Groups fighting to give terminally ill people the right to physician-assisted suicide in New York state are gearing up for another fight in the Legislature.

The state's highest court on Thursday ruled against terminally ill patients who argued they should be allowed to seek a doctor's help in ending their lives rather than suffer needlessly.

The decision could send the debate back to the Legislature, where bills to permit and regulate physician-assisted suicide have so far failed.

Corinne Carey is campaign director for the organization Compassion & Choices. She says her group will educate lawmakers about public support for the legislation and about aid-in-dying laws in other states.

Colorado, Washington, Vermont, California, Oregon and Washington, D.C., have laws allowing people to seek a doctor's help in ending their life.