California deputy shooting suspect has violent criminal past

The suspect in a hotel shootout that killed a California police officer and wounded two officers while they investigated a stolen vehicle ring has a long and violent criminal history, according to court records.

Thomas Daniel Littlecloud was sentenced to prison on four separate occasions since 2004 for assault with a semi-automatic weapon, grand theft and evading a police officer, the records said.

Littlecloud, 32, was in critical condition Thursday at a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shootout with police the day before, said Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

Turnbull said Littlecloud on Wednesday used a high-powered rifle to shoot through a closed door and wall and injured two California Highway Patrol officers who were demanding to enter his motel room.

Turnbull said Littlecloud then went to the room's balcony and fatally shot deputy Robert French before jumping to the parking lot and speeding away in a stolen car.

Police caught up to Littlecloud a short distance away and arrested him after a brief shootout, Turnbull said.

The violence started after police went to the hotel to investigate a car theft ring and spotted two women drive away in a stolen vehicle. Officers arrested the two women after a high-speed pursuit. One was on probation and several officers returned to the hotel to search her room — but encountered Littlecloud.

French, 52, a 21-year department veteran, was assigned to guard the hotel room balcony while other officers approached the room from the front.

"Investigators did a knock-and-notice and announced themselves at the motel room door to conduct a probation search," Turnbull said.

Littlecloud then shot through the door and the room's front wall, he said.

Sid Heal, president of the consulting firm California Association of Tactical Officers, said generally speaking, probation searches are mostly routine and peaceful because suspects are on their best behavior.

But he said one of the biggest dangers of police work is officers letting down their guard on assignments that appear to be routine.

"The one thing that kills police officers more than anything else is complacency," Heal said.

The two highway patrol officers were in stable condition Thursday and expected to recover from their wounds, Turnbull said. They were identified as John Wilson and David Woodward by California state Sen. Jim Nielsen, a Republican who said he was given the information by the highway patrol.

Littlecloud's adult criminal history dates back to 2004 and includes a six-year prison sentence for assault with a semi-automatic weapon, a short jail term for possession of an illegal sawed-off shot gun and a three-year prison sentence in 2013 for evading a police officer and possession of a gun.

He also was sentenced to a little more than a year in prison for grand theft in 2004 and then served a similar sentence in 2005 for stealing a car, court records show. Littlecloud was found with a rifle and high-capacity magazine, which are illegal to purchase in California, Turnbull said.

Six other sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted and the Sacramento County District Attorney's office will conduct an independent review, he said.

Priscilla Prendez, 23, of Oakland, California, faces charges of vehicle theft and felony evasion in connection with Wednesday's events, which began as part of a routine stolen vehicle investigation. She and another woman who were believed to be in a stolen vehicle were chased for 20 miles (32 kilometers) before being apprehended. Arresting officers learned Prendez of Oakland, California, was on probation and had booked a room in the Ramada Inn.

No details have been disclosed about Prendez's relationship to Littlecloud, and the police have not named the second woman in her car.

In another shooting of California police Wednesday night, two officers in Bakersfield were hospitalized in stable condition they responded to a call about a disturbance at a home and ended up in a shootout in which the suspect was killed.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones described the deputy who died in Sacramento as a well-known, well-respected deputy who trained new officers,

French was a "go-to guy for advice and counsel, not just career advice but tactical advice and things like that," Jones said.

He added: "Words aren't going to make an appropriate appreciation of him as a man or his career."

———

Elias reported from San Francisco.