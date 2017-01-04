Guns in Violin Case, Other Weapons Found Along Potomac in DC

A walker in Washington came across two guns in a violin case along the Potomac River on Wednesday, leading police to find several other weapons stashed in the area, officials said.

U.S. Park Police said a woman walking in the woods near the C&O Canal, which runs along the river, found the case. When law enforcement officers arrived, they found more guns and ammunition — some in pails, others in plastic garbage bags.

"At this point, we don't know how they got there, why they're here or when they got here," police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose said.

She said officers found a variety of weapons, including long guns and pistols.

The D.C. police bomb squad was conducting a sweep of the area.

The woman who found the violin case took it to authorities near a boathouse parking lot, according to park police.

When Barbara Joan Saffir pulled into the lot before her regular run, she said she saw the violin case on a concrete barrier and two police officers guarding the weapons.

"Nobody ever hikes on that side of the canal" where the violin case was found, Saffir said. "People walk on the towpath."

She added that the area is "normally super quiet."