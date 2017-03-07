Hawaii plans to amend lawsuit to fight revised travel ban

Hawaii is planning a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

A motion filed in federal court on Tuesday in Honolulu says the state wants to amend its existing lawsuit challenging Trump's previous order.

The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Hawaii's lawsuit had been on hold while a nationwide injunction on the initial ban remained in place.

Hawaii plans to file its amended lawsuit on Wednesday.

According to the motion, attorneys for the government had no position on the request to file the amended lawsuit.

The motion proposes a hearing on March 15, a day before the revised ban goes into effect.