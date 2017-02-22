Lawyer says she failed prep school grad at sex assault trial

An attorney arguing that a New Hampshire prep school graduate received ineffective counsel during his sexual assault trial says she failed him.

Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate when he was 18 in a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as a felony charge of using a computer to lure the girl for sex.

Labrie is back in court for a hearing on whether he deserves a new trial.

Jaye Rancourt, who served as Labrie's local counsel, said Wednesday she considered asking for a mistrial based on problems with Labrie's out-of-state defense team. She says by not doing so, she failed to provide effective counsel.