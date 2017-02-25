Helicopter crashes near New Jersey apartment complex

Authorities say a helicopter with two people on board crashed near an apartment complex in New Jersey after its tail hit a garage.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter went down near the Chatham Village Apartments, about three miles south of the Morristown Airport. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

WCBS-TV in New York reports the 54-year-old pilot wasn't injured and his passenger was taken to a local hospital for back pain.

The FAA says the helicopter, a Robinson R44, is registered to a Delaware address.

Sean Flood, who lives near the crash scene, tells NJ.com the helicopter appeared to have struck a one-story garage before hitting the ground. He says he saw a man taking items from the helicopter as authorities were securing the scene.