Henry Kissinger to Speak at Harvard's Kennedy School

Former Republican Secretary of State Henry Kissinger will speak at a forum at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government this week.

"A Conversation with Henry Kissinger" will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. The event will be moderated by Graham Allison, director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard.

Kissinger was a national security adviser and Secretary of State during the Nixon and Ford administrations. He is now chairman of Kissinger Associates, an international consulting firm.

He graduated from Harvard College in 1950 and received master's and Ph.D. degrees from Harvard University in 1952 and 1954. He was a member of the Harvard faculty from 1954 to 1969.