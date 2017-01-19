3 High School Seniors Among 4 Killed in Crash of Stolen SUV

Three high school seniors are among the four people killed when a stolen SUV crashed into a tree in Massachusetts.

Police identified the victims of the Tuesday night crash as 20-year-old Andrew Savage; 18-year-old Chassidy Spence; 17-year-old Katrina Lee Maisonet; and 17-year-old Adrianna Hernandez.

Springfield Central High School Principal Thaddeus Tokarz confirmed that the young women were seniors.

A fifth occupant of the SUV remains in critical condition.

The Jeep Cherokee had been reported stolen in Milford, Connecticut, last weekend. Firefighters had to use a tool to pry open parts of the mangled vehicle and free the people trapped inside.

Police say the SUV was going 60 mph in a 30 mph zone. They say officers had encountered the SUV before the crash but weren't pursuing it.