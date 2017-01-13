Ex-Honolulu Officer Gets 10 Years for Sex Assault of Girl

A former Honolulu police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Jessie Laconsay pleaded no contest to six sexual assault counts in November.

Prosecutors say the 37-year-old Laconsay assaulted the girl over a 2½-year period.

Thursday's sentence was part of a plea deal Laconsay made with prosecutors. The initial charges would have carried a mandatory 20-year prison term.

A police affidavit said the girl's mother found them having sex in June. The girl told her mother they had sex before.

The document says Laconsay fled in his police car. That prompted an all-points bulletin seeking help finding him. Police later found him at a beach with cuts on his wrists.

He resigned after 10 years with the department.