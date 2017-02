No Injuries Reported in Train Derailment in Virginia

Officials say a train has derailed in downtown Suffolk but no injuries have reported.

The city said in a statement that they were notified of the Norfolk Southern train derailment just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The statement said that numerous cars left the track and caused a coal spill in the area.

The city, about 20 miles west of Norfolk, said that streets in the area are closed and train personnel are attempting to disconnect the cars remaining on the track to move them further down the line.

The city said clean-up efforts and track repairs are expected to be "extensive and ongoing." The city said it was unknown exactly how many cars left the track.

A telephone message left Saturday for a Norfolk Southern spokeswoman was not immediately returned.