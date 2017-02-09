New Jersey Man Connects With Message in a Bottle Sender

A New Jersey man has found the person who wrote a message that he discovered in a bottle.

The Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2kpNCZb ) reports an Englishman aboard a cruise ship had tossed the bottle into the sea that Vincent Stango, of Long Beach Island, found on a beach near his home.

Stuart Brown of Yorkshire, England, says he tossed five bottles while traveling aboard the Queen Elizabeth cruise ship. Brown believes Stango found one of the two bottles he tossed overboard while sailing toward New York from Southampton.

The two men chatted over the phone and through texts after the discovery. Brown says he sends the marine messages out to make friends.

