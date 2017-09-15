Mexico: 1 missing, 200 homes damaged after Hurricane Max

A person was missing and about 200 homes were reported damaged by water or wind in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero after Hurricane Max hit land east of Acapulco.

Guerrero Gov. Hector Astudillo tweeted late Thursday that the disappearance and the damaged homes were in San Marcos, a township east of the resort city of Acapulco that lay in the storm's path.

Max degenerated into a broad area of low pressure Friday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, but its remnants were still capable of dumping heavy rains over Guerrero and western Oaxaca states.

Meanwhile farther out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Norma was forecast to gather strength and head toward the Los Cabos resorts at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

The hurricane center said Norma was centered about 295 miles (480 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas with winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was edging north at about 2 mph (4 kph).

The forecast track could put it at hurricane strength west of Los Cabos in about three days.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Jose was expected to re-strengthen to a hurricane and produce high surf and life-threatening rip current conditions along the U.S. East Coast.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were near 70 mph (110 kph) on Friday, and it was forecast to become a hurricane again later in the day.

Jose was centered about 360 miles (575 kilometers) northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and was moving west-northwest near 8 mph (13 kph).

A new tropical depression also formed far out in the Atlantic and was expected to become a tropical storm later in the day or on Saturday.