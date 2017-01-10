Judge Approves Settlement in Police Killing of Paralyzed Man

A federal judge has approved a $1.5 million settlement between the city of Wilmington and the family of a black man shot to death by police while sitting in his wheelchair.

The judge approved the settlement Tuesday, ending a lawsuit over the September 2015 shooting of 28-year-old Jeremy McDole.

Police confronted McDole, who had been paralyzed in a 2005 shooting, after receiving a 911 call about an armed man who had fired a gun.

A bystander's cellphone footage shows officers repeatedly telling McDole to drop his weapon and raise his hands and McDole, a career criminal, reaching for his waist area before shots erupt.

Delaware's attorney general's office concluded that criminal charges could not be brought against the four officers, and federal officials declined to bring criminal civil rights charges.