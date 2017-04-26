Judge bars Chinese billionaire's post-arrest statements

Prosecutors cannot use statements a Chinese billionaire made to the FBI after his arrest in a United Nations bribery scandal at his New York trial.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday the statements will be excluded from evidence against Ng (eng) Lap Seng.

Ng is confined to a luxury Manhattan apartment under 24-hour guard as part of the $50 million bail package imposed after his 2015 arrest.

Ng's lawyers had asked the judge to ban the statements from his trial next month, saying he made them after requesting a lawyer. The judge called the government's continued questioning of Ng improper.

The judge also refused to toss out the indictment charging Ng with contributing a portion of more than $1 million in bribes paid to a former U.N. General Assembly president.