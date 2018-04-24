Court weighs punishment for judge for courthouse affair

An attorney says a Massachusetts judge should not lose his job for a relationship with a social worker that included sexual acts in his chambers.

Attorney David Hoose told the Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday that Judge Thomas Estes has "sinned but has not sinned so severely that it should cost him his career."

Tammy Cagle has accused Estes of pressuring her into performing oral sex on him in his chambers and her home. Estes denies harassing Cagle and says the relationship was consensual.

Howard Neff is executive director of the Commission on Judicial Conduct. He called Estes' behavior "egregious."

Neff told the court that an indefinite suspension would allow lawmakers to decide whether to remove Estes from the bench and restore public faith in the administration of justice.