Attorney Charged in Wife's Shooting Death Released on Bail

A prominent Atlanta attorney who is charged in the shooting death of his wife has posted bail and been released from jail.

Local news media report that Claud "Tex" McIver posted $200,000 bail Friday afternoon and left the jail after being fitted with an ankle monitor. He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

McIver is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Atlanta police have said McIver was riding in a rear seat of an SUV late Sept. 25 when a gun he was holding fired and the bullet hit his wife, 63-year-old Diane McIver.

McIver's attorney hasn't responded to requests for comment, but McIver has insisted the shooting was an accident.

Diane McIver was president of U.S. Enterprises Inc., parent company of Corey Airport Services.

