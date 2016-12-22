Judge Orders Louisiana to Keep 3 Death Row Inmates Cool

A federal judge has ordered prison officials to continue using new measures for controlling dangerous heat levels for three medically vulnerable inmates on Louisiana's death row.

The judge stopped short of requiring the installation of air conditioning — saying the low-tech remedies officials experimented with last summer have worked.

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson issued the order Thursday, making sure the state keeps the inmates cool in summer using methods that include diverting cool air from a guards' area to the inmates' cells and the use of ice chests modified to blow cool air into the cells. Those ice chests are sometimes called "Cajun coolers."

Attorneys for the state and for inmates said they were reviewing the ruling.