Judge set to rule on Gov. Christie in bridge case complaint

A New Jersey judge is set to rule on whether there's probable cause to proceed with a criminal case against Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

The ruling is expected Thursday.

The same judge previously found there was probable cause to let the case go forward, but a higher court judge reversed that decision and sent it back to the lower court for reconsideration.

Former firefighter William Brennan's complaint accuses Christie of failing to stop subordinates from purposely creating traffic jams in 2013 to punish a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse Christie.

Two former Christie aides were convicted in federal court in November. Christie has denied any wrongdoing, and wasn't charged in the federal case.