Judges Block North Carolina Law Limiting Governor's Powers

A North Carolina court temporarily blocked a state law on Wednesday that stripped the new Democratic governor of his some of his powers.

The law, passed by the GOP-controlled legislature, required Senate confirmation for the governor's Cabinet members, which previous governors have not needed. The law was approved in December, two weeks before Roy Cooper took over as governor. It was criticized by Democrats who called it a partisan effort to undermine the new governor's authority.

A three-judge panel released its decision Wednesday as state senators were scheduled to question Cooper's pick to lead the veterans' affairs department.

Cooper appointed eight of his 10 Cabinet members before the legislature came into session in mid-January and they were sworn in. Cooper said they are the Cabinet heads and are working at their jobs.

The legislature calls them acting heads and says that under the law they passed, they can be dismissed if the Senate does not confirm them.

The Republican leaders say the public has the right to see a governor's Cabinet face questions in an open forum. Senators have laid out a schedule to examine Cooper's eight picks through mid-March. Senators say they weren't aiming to be confrontational and wanted to determine if Cooper's choices were capable of performing the job, lacked conflicts of interest and planned to follow the law.

Republican lawmakers say the state Constitution gives the senators "advice and consent" powers over gubernatorial appointments. Cooper, the state's former attorney general, said the law was unconstitutional and sued the legislative leaders.

The law will remain blocked until the court can have another hearing Friday.