Kansas missionaries get prison for abusing adopted children

A Kansas missionary couple has been sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars for giving brutal, religion-inspired beatings to two of the three children they adopted from Peru.

James and Paige Nachtigal, of North Newton, were sentenced Thursday for several child abuse counts. They entered Alford pleas to the charges in August in which they acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence for convictions but admitted no guilt.

The Nachitgals were arrested in February 2016 after an 11-year-old boy was found walking barefoot in a field and told authorities he feared returning home because he hadn't done his homework and that was a sin. His 11-year-old sister's leg was broken. A teenage sibling who escaped the brunt of the abuse described the 11-year-olds being deprived of food before the sentencing.