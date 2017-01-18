Key Players in Iran Nuke Deal Aim Message at Trump: It Works

The United Nations, the European Union and key players in the Iran nuclear agreement are delivering a united message aimed at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump: The deal is working and must be maintained to keep Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Speaker after speaker at a U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday on implementation of the deal stressed its historic nature and its success after its first year.

While Trump was not mentioned by name, their messages were clearly intended for the new U.S. leader, who will be inaugurated Friday and has strongly criticized the deal.

The agreement was negotiated by Iran and six parties — the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany. It is enshrined in a legally binding U.N. resolution.