4 killed in California plane crash were family members

Three adults and one child killed in the crash of small airplane in northern Los Angeles County were members of a family.

The single-engine plane went down and broke apart Sunday near Agua Dulce.

Jake Hastings tells KCAL-TV that the victims included his father, Tom Hastings, who was piloting the Cirrus VK-30 aircraft he built in his garage in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles.

The other victims were Tom Hastings' daughter, Amber Hill, her husband Jacob Hill, and his granddaughter Madison Hastings-Saxelby.

The investigation continues at the rural crash site northeast of the city of Santa Clarita.