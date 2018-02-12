4 killed in California plane crash were family members

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Feb 12, 2018, 3:07 PM ET
In this image released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department shows the scene of a plane crash late Sunday, Feb 11, 2018, morning in a remote area near Agua Dulce, Calif. Authorities say four people have been killed in the crash of a small plane near a mountain town in Southern California. Agua Dulce is in the Sierra Pelona Mountains about 40 miles (73 km) north of downtown Los Angeles. (Los Angeles County Sheriff Department/Special Enforcement Bureau/Air Rescue 5 via AP)

Three adults and one child killed in the crash of small airplane in northern Los Angeles County were members of a family.

The single-engine plane went down and broke apart Sunday near Agua Dulce.

Jake Hastings tells KCAL-TV that the victims included his father, Tom Hastings, who was piloting the Cirrus VK-30 aircraft he built in his garage in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles.

The other victims were Tom Hastings' daughter, Amber Hill, her husband Jacob Hill, and his granddaughter Madison Hastings-Saxelby.

The investigation continues at the rural crash site northeast of the city of Santa Clarita.

