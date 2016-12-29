1 of 2 Killed in Texas Army Helicopter Crash Recovered

Army officials say they've recovered the body of one of two soldiers killed when a Texas Army National Guard helicopter broke apart on a routine training mission and crashed into Galveston Bay about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

Maj. Gen. John Nichols says an Army investigative team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, will work to determine what happened and if Wednesday afternoon's crash was preventable. Besides searching for the missing crewmen, recovery teams Thursday also have been using a crane on a barge to retrieve parts of wrecked Apache aircraft.

The Army has identified the men killed as 32-year-old Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Lee Mortenson of League City, and 33-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Maurice Lowe of Hardin.