LA gets last glimpse of zoo hippo ahead of move to Dallas

LOS ANGELES — Mar 9, 2017, 3:40 PM ET
The Associated Press
Adhama, snacks on a carrot in his enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo on Thursday, March 9, 2017. Visitors to the zoo are getting their last glimpses of the popular male hippopotamus before he's moved to Texas in the hopes of continuing his genetic line. Zookeepers said Thursday that Adhama will make the trip later this month to a permanent home in a new two-acre enclosure at the Dallas Zoo. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Visitors to the Los Angeles Zoo are getting their last glimpses of a popular male hippopotamus before it's moved to Texas in the hopes of continuing its genetic line.

LA zookeepers said Thursday that Adhama the male hippo will make the trip later this month to a permanent home in a new two-acre enclosure at the Dallas Zoo.

Officials hope the nearly two-ton Adhama will make a successful breeding partner with a female hippo in Texas.

Adhama coupled up with the LA Zoo's female hippo, Mara, in February 2014. A baby hippo, Rosie, was born later that year.