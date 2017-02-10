The Latest: 1st Piece of Atlanta Cyclorama Moved to New Home

The Latest on moving the Atlanta Cyclorama "Battle of Atlanta" painting (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

The Atlanta History Center says the first of two pieces of the enormous Atlanta Cyclorama painting have been removed from the building where it's been on display for nearly a century.

Officials said in a Friday morning update that the first section of the 15,000-square-foot painting, wrapped around one of two giant steel spools, was then transported a few miles north to the Atlanta History Center overnight.

Historians are hailing the move as a milestone for the Cyclorama, one of the world's largest paintings. It weighs 6 tons and is as long as a football field.

The painting vividly depicts charging soldiers, rearing horses, battle flags and broken bodies. Painted in the 1880s, it's one of only two such panoramas with the other at Gettysburg.

3 a.m.

The colossal task of moving a huge panoramic painting of the Battle of Atlanta is entering a second day as crews with a crane get set to hoist the depiction of a key Civil War clash through the roof of one building for a ride to a new home.

