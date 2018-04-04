The Latest: Bodies recovered after Marine helicopter crash

The Latest on a deadly Marine helicopter crash in the California desert. (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Officials say the bodies of four crew members killed when a Marine helicopter crashed during a training mission in Southern California have been removed from the crash site.

Deputy Coroner Derrick Lindberg with the Imperial Valley Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the crew members were recovered late Tuesday and taken to the coroner's facility.

He says the Marine Corps will take custody of the bodies to conduct autopsies.

The CH-53E Super Stallion crashed Tuesday in a desert area just outside El Centro, near the U.S.-Mexico border. It was a warm, clear day.

The helicopter was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of the Miramar air station in San Diego.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The crew members haven't been identified.

11:30 p.m.

A Marine helicopter has crashed during a Southern California training mission and authorities believe all four crew members were killed.

The military says the CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near El Centro.

The helicopter was with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of the Miramar air station near San Diego.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Authorities aren't releasing the names of the victims or their home towns.