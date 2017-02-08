The Latest: California Retains Drought Measures

The Latest on California's drought regulations (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

California has retained largely symbolic measures guiding water conservation during drought.

The move by the State Water Resources Board came Wednesday as the state has seen one of its wettest winters in years.

The board, which enacts regulations, relaxed its requirements last year, allowing local districts to set their own conservation measures.

Roughly 80 percent of those districts now say they have ample supplies and aren't requiring residents to cut back on how often they water lawns and flush toilets.

However, board members decided to retain the measures at least until spring as a precaution against the return of dry weather.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a drought emergency in 2014.

———

2:25 p.m.

State officials say Californians made significant progress saving water in December.

The State Water Resources Control Board in Sacramento on Wednesday reported the most recent conservation figures.

They say residents and businesses statewide used roughly 20 percent less water in December. That's compared to the same time in 2013, the year before Gov. Jerry Brown declared a drought emergency.

They say that since mandatory conservation started in June 2015, Californians have saved enough water to serve nearly one-third of the state's population for a year.

California had endured more than five years of drought until recent rain and snow doused the state.

State regulators will decide Wednesday whether to keep drought regulations that require monthly conservation reports.