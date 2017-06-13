The Latest: Castile jury re-watches videos of fatal stop

The Latest in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop (all times local):

The jury deliberating the fate of a Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a black motorist has watched replays of two key videos in the case.

Deliberating for a second day, jurors asked the court to again watch dashcam video of the traffic stop that led to the death of 32-year-old school cafeteria worker Philando Castile. Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON'-ih-moh) Yanez is charged with manslaughter in Castile's death, which came just seconds after Castile informed the officer he was carrying a gun.

The video shows the interaction between the two men, the shooting and attempts to revive Castile. It also recorded statements Yanez made to a supervisor soon after the shooting in which he said variously that he didn't know where Castile's gun was and that he told him to keep his hand off it.

The jury also re-watched video shot and livestreamed on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds. That video began only after Castile had already been shot five times.

The judge denied the jury's request to get transcripts of squad car audio and of Yanez's statement to investigators the day after the shooting.

Jurors resume deliberations Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist seconds after the man informed him he was carrying a gun.

Deliberations began after closing arguments Monday in the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON'-ih-moh) Yanez, who's charged in the July death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot him seconds after Castile volunteered during a traffic stop that he was carrying a firearm.

The defense argued that the use of deadly force was justified because the offer saw Castile going for his gun and that Castile disobeyed his instructions.

Prosecutors countered that Yanez never saw the gun and had plenty of options short of shooting the 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, who they say was never a threat and had a gun permit.