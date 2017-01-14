The Latest: Chicago Immigration Rally Decries Trump Plans

The Latest on rallies around the nation supporting immigrant rights. (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

More than 1,000 people poured into a teachers' union hall in Chicago to support immigrant rights and implore each other to fight for those rights against what they fear will be a hostile Trump administration.

The Saturday rally attracted leaders from various religious faiths, ethnic groups and human rights organizations. Many told the audience to fight deportations, a Muslim registry and other efforts they believe President-elect Donald Trump will lead.

People told of fearing deportation. Some expressed worries that the Trump administration will prevent relatives — some in some of the most dangerous corners of the world — from joining them in the United States.

Thirty-one-year-old Rehab Alkadi says she fears what might happen to her and her family members who fled war-torn Syria because Trump has "said a lot of bad things about Muslim people."

———

1 p.m.

A standing-room-only crowd has packed a historic African-American church in Washington for one of dozens of rallies around the nation supporting immigrant rights.

People attending Saturday included immigrants who lack legal permission to be in the country and their relatives and supporters. Also present were elected officials and representatives of labor and women's groups. A line to enter Metropolitan AME Church stretched nearly a city block.

Speakers denounced President-elect Donald Trump for his anti-immigrant rhetoric and his pledge to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, said the American people would not allow Trump "to bury the Statue of Liberty."

Immigrant rights advocates are planning demonstrations across the country in what they're calling a "first salvo" against Trump's pledged hard line on immigration.