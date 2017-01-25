The Latest: Senator Doubts Trump Will Act to End Gun Crime

The Latest on President Donald Trump's tweet indicating he would "send in the Feds" to bring down Chicago's homicide rate (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A Democratic Chicago senator says he doubts Republican President Donald Trump "has any serious intention" of finding a way to end gun crime.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he will "send in the Feds" if the fatal shootings on Chicago's streets don't stop.

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez said in an emailed statement Wednesday that he doesn't believe the Justice Department, under the direction of the Trump administration, will work with Chicago to address the gap between police and the community. And Gutierrez says he doesn't think Trump will "do anything constructive to get cheap handguns off the streets."

Meanwhile, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the Chicago Police Department is "more than willing to work ... to build on our partnerships" with the Department of Justice, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and others.

———

10 a.m.

The Chicago Police Department is not disputing the figures that President Donald Trump tweeted about the city's gun violence Tuesday night, though the department's own numbers differ slightly because it uses a different counting method.

In a Tuesday night tweet, Trump said there have been 228 shootings this year with 42 killings, and he vowed to "send in the Feds" if Chicago can't reduce its rising homicide rate. Those same numbers were reported by the Chicago Tribune on Monday.

The police department said Wednesday that 234 people have been shot in the city as of Tuesday and there have been 38 fatal shootings. The department's homicide figures do not include officer-involved shootings, shootings considered "justified" such as in self-defense, and shootings investigated by the state police because they occurred on expressways.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says it appears the president was relying on figures from the medical examiner's office.

———

6:43 a.m.

President Donald Trump is offering to "send in the Feds" if Chicago can't reduce its homicide figures.

Trump tweeted Tuesday night: "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!"

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson responded late Tuesday, saying the Chicago Police Department is "more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships" with the Department of Justice, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and others.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel criticized Trump on Monday for worrying about the size of the crowd at his inauguration. Emanuel, a longtime political ally of former President Barack Obama, also acknowledged his own frustration with Chicago's crime rate.