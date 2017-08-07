Chicago sues feds over sanctuary cities threat

The Latest on a lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago challenging federal immigration policy (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The city of Chicago has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a Trump administration immigration stance, alleging it's illegal for the government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities.

The 46-page lawsuit filed Monday says that "neither federal law nor the United States Constitution permits the Attorney General to force Chicago to abandon... critical local policy" on immigrants.

Chicago has been a sanctuary city for decades where city employees aren't allowed to ask about immigration status.

Chicago officials say there are new qualifications for a federal public safety grant requiring cities to share information with federal immigration authorities, which they allege are unconstitutional.

Chicago received over $2 million in such grants last year, which have been used for buying police vehicles and other things.

The federal lawsuit is expected to be filed Monday. A day earlier Emanuel said Chicago won't "be blackmailed" into changing its values as a welcoming city.

Two law firms are helping Chicago with the case on a pro bono basis.

Federal officials threatened to withhold funding for sanctuary cities, saying they don't comply with federal laws.