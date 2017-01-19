The Latest: 1st Degree Murder Filed in Slain Officer Case

The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

A suspect already facing a charge of murder in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend now has a first-degree murder charge filed against him in the slaying of an Orlando police officer.

Jail records show that five new charges were filed Thursday night against 41-year-old Markeith Loyd related to the fatal shooting of Lt. Debra Clayton last week.

The five charges are first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, carjacking, aggravated assault and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing an offense.

Loyd was arrested Tuesday after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

He already faced five other charges stemming from the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

———

5:30 p.m.

A nighttime aerial video of police capturing a fugitive wanted in the slaying of an Orlando officer appears to show at least two officers kicking Markeith Loyd as he crawls toward them in surrender.

The video was released Thursday, two days after Loyd was tracked down to an abandoned house in west Orlando after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

Loyd's face was visibly bloodied and swollen when he was taken to police headquarters Tuesday night.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said at a news conference Thursday that Loyd had a fracture to a bone around the eye.

Mina says Loyd wasn't complying with officers' orders. He says a use of force investigation is underway.

———

4 p.m.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says Markeith Loyd could have fled after wounding a police lieutenant but continued to shoot her to make sure she was dead.

Mina said during a news conference Thursday that 41-year-old Loyd walked over to Lt. Debra Clayton and shot her several more times instead of fleeing. Mina says a medical examiner's report confirmed the deadly shot came when Loyd was standing over Clayton.

Mina also confirmed that the officers who arrested Loyd on Tuesday face an excessive force investigation, but he believes they acted appropriately.

Clayton was gunned down while searching for Loyd outside a Wal-Mart store Jan. 9. Loyd was a suspect in his pregnant ex-girlfriend's slaying.

Loyd hasn't yet been charged with killing Clayton, but Mina expects charges to be brought no later than Monday.

———

9:55 a.m.

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer spoke out of turn and was defiant in an Orlando courtroom where he made an initial appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Forty-one-year-old Markeith Loyd told the judge Thursday morning that he plans to represent himself and said the charges against him were made up. The judge ordered Loyd held without bond.

Loyd's eye was bandaged and two officers flanked him as he stood at the podium wearing a bullet-proof vest. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt.

Loyd faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, unlawful killing of an unborn child and attempted murder in the December death of Sade Dixon. He hasn't been charged in the death of Lt. Debra Clayton who was gunned down while she searched for him outside a Wal-Mart store Jan. 9.