The Latest: CHP: Officer died when struck by drunken driver

The Latest on crash that killed a California Highway Patrol officer (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old driver who struck a CHP patrol car, killing an officer, was under the influence of alcohol and possibly marijuana while returning from a party.

Assistant Chief Ernest Sanchez said the driver was traveling at a high speed on Interstate 880 in Hayward when he slammed into the back of a CHP SUV parked on the right shoulder. The crash occurred late Sunday and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for hours.

The officer who died was in the passenger seat. Sanchez identified him as 33-year-old Andrew Camilleri, a married father of three children. A second officer in the vehicle was treated at a hospital and released.

The CHP declined to release the name of the driver who hit the patrol car.

———

10 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol says one of its officers died when a vehicle he was riding in was hit on a San Francisco Bay Area highway.

Officer Hannah Walcott said the officer was on duty and a passenger in a patrol car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 880 in Hayward when he was struck around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. The officer in the driver's seat suffered minor injuries.

Walcott said the driver who hit the patrol car was taken to a hospital. She didn't know the driver's condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash shut down the highway's southbound lanes overnight. Walcott said the agency wasn't immediately releasing the name of the officer who died.