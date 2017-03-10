The Latest: Senators urge immigration officials to help man

The Latest on a New Jersey rally in support of a man facing possible deportation (all times local):

6 p.m.

New Jersey's two Democratic U.S. senators have written to the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on behalf of a man who entered the U.S. illegally in 1991.

Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez urged Acting Director Thomas Homan to let Catalino Guerrero stay in the U.S.

Guerrero's supporters say he has worked and paid taxes and has no criminal record.

The senators say ICE's resources are better directed at people who pose a risk to public safety.

Guerrero on Friday received a 60-day extension on his request for a stay. ICE is set to make a final decision in May.

Dozens of clergy joined Menendez and other supporters at a rally for the man in Newark on Friday.

———

10:30 a.m.

A man who entered the U.S. illegally in 1991 has received a 60-day extension to seek a stay of deportation after gaining the support of dozens of clergy and a U.S. senator.

Catalino Guerrero was seeking a year stay of removal from immigration officials on Friday, but received 60 days.

Guerrero's supporters say the 59-year-old has worked and paid taxes and has no criminal record. He was told at a routine check-in with immigration officials last month to return Friday and bring his passport.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, says Guerrero "puts a face" to what is often treated as "statistics, or demons."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey says he hopes Guerrero's case and others like it will hasten immigration reform.

———

10:25 a.m.

Dozens of clergy along with a U.S. senator are hoping their support of a New Jersey man facing possible deportation will put a human face on the issue.

They marched in the snow Friday to a federal building in Newark where Catalino Guerrero was to seek a stay of deportation.

Guerrero's supporters say the 59-year-old came to the U.S. illegally in 1991 but has worked and paid taxes and has no criminal record. He was told at a routine check-in with immigration officials last month to return Friday and bring his passport.

Newark Archbishop Cardinal Joseph Tobin says Guerrero "puts a face" to what is often treated as "statistics, or demons."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez says he hopes Guerrero's case and others like it will hasten immigration reform.

———

9 a.m.

Several dozen clergy members are marching toward a federal building in New Jersey's largest city in support of a man facing possible deportation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement have summoned Catalino Guerrero to Newark and told him to plan to surrender his passport on Friday.

Organizers say the 59-year-old came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 1991 and has worked ever since, owns his house and has no criminal record. The grandfather of four applied for a work permit several years ago, but filled out a form incorrectly.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, joined supporters, along with U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.

Tobin has been critical of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, and has said lawmakers should focus on fixing immigration laws rather than on large-scale deportation.

———

8:11 a.m.

The head of New Jersey's largest archdiocese is throwing his support behind a man facing possible deportation.

Newark Archbishop Cardinal Joseph Tobin is scheduled to join supporters of Catalino Guerrero on Friday morning in Newark. U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez also plans to attend.

Organizers say the 59-year-old Guerrero came to the U.S. illegally in 1991 and has worked ever since, owns his house and has no criminal record. The grandfather of four applied for a work permit several years ago, but filled out a form incorrectly.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement summoned Guerrero last month and told him to plan to surrender his passport on March 10.

Tobin has been critical of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, and has said lawmakers should focus on fixing immigration laws rather than on large-scale deportation.