The Latest: Coroner Identifies 3 Dead After Shooting, Fire

The Latest on a Kentucky shooting that left three dead and a deputy wounded (all times local):

———

7:15 p.m.

Authorities allege a man killed his mother and his girlfriend, then opened fire on deputies who responded to his rural Kentucky home. The man is then believed to have set his own home on fire before turning his gun on himself.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the home Sunday afternoon. Officers made contact with a male, who police say barricaded himself inside the home before firing multiple shots and striking a deputy in the arm.

As the gunfire subsided, the home became engulfed flames. Trooper Scott Ferrell said officers later found three bodies inside.

Rowan County Coroner John P. Northcutt said a preliminary investigation showed that 51-year-old Garry Morrison died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His mother, 71-year-old Anna Morrison and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Latoya Cooper, died of gunshot wounds.

———

9 a.m.

Authorities say three people are dead and a sheriff's deputy is wounded after a barricaded man fired at officers from a home where a fire was then set.

Kentucky State Police say they were assisting the Rowan County Sheriff's office on a welfare check Sunday afternoon in Morehead. Officers made contact with a male, who police say retreated into the home and barricaded himself before firing multiple shots and striking a deputy, who was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say after the gunfire, the home became engulfed in flames. Trooper Scott Ferrell said officers later found three bodies inside, which were sent to Frankfort for autopsy and identification.

Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks told WKYT-TV that the suspect had called 911 to report he had shot his girlfriend.