The Latest: Young immigrants distressed by DACA decision

The Latest on reaction to the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Young immigrants are expressing their distress following President Donald Trump's decision to rescind an immigration program for those who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

In New York, 26-year-old Karen Marin was in a physics class at Bronx Community College when she heard the news Tuesday.

Marin says she's trying to pull herself together and hopes administration officials will change their minds and "realize what they're doing is wrong."

In Miami, 23-year-old Colombian Paola Martinez sobbed at the news and says she feels helpless. Martinez says it's a step backward and she'll be hiding "in the shadows again" when her work permit expires.

Protests are occurring across the country, including outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, where more than 30 people have been arrested.

———

12 p.m.

University of California President Janet Napolitano has denounced what she calls President Donald Trump's "misguided" decision to end a program protecting immigrants who were illegally brought to the U.S. as children.

Napolitano is urging Congress to pass bipartisan legislation to protect young immigrants from deportation.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will phase out the program in six months.

Elsewhere, the presidents of the University of Connecticut and the Connecticut State University system joined Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in decrying Trump's decision.

———

11:05 a.m.

Hundreds of teachers and students are demonstrating outside Metro State University in Denver to protest President Donald Trump's decision to repeal a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Protesters held posters Tuesday saying, "Accept my resistance and expect my resistance" and "No borders, no nations, no racists, no deportations."

Demonstrations are occurring nationwide, including outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix, and in Miami, where young immigrants from Honduras, Mexico and Colombia are expressing shock and sadness.

In Los Angeles, marchers are gathering downtown.

———

10:30 a.m.

Protests are underway after President Donald Trump's decision to phase out a program for thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children.

Police in New York handcuffed and removed over a dozen immigration activists who briefly blocked Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in front of Trump Tower. The protest Tuesday began with a march down the street and grew to about 400 people. Some cried as they held hands during a sit-in.

In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel told youths at a high school with a large number of students in the country illegally that they are welcome. The mayor says Chicago schools will be a "Trump-free zone."

In Los Angeles, city and county officials plan to express their opposition at midday.