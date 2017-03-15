The Latest: Experts suspend rescue effort for sea lion

The Latest on a stranded sea lion in California (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Marine experts have suspended their effort to rescue a sea lion from a farmland canal because he seems to be headed home on his own.

Dr. Cara Field of the Marine Mammal Center says the 400-pound sea lion that got into a canal in the inland city of Vacaville started going back toward the delta of the Sacramento River on Wednesday.

The river 50 miles north is the closest body of water. The center believes the animal likely traveled up the river, took a wrong turn and followed a series of agricultural ditches and waterways to get to the canal.

Field says the sea lion was in no danger from swimming in the fresh water and can survive for years outside the ocean as long as there's a good food source.

She says the animal found carp to eat and chowed down before heading toward the delta.

———

11:40 a.m.

Marine mammal experts in Northern California have resumed an effort to rescue a young sea lion from a canal.

The Marine Mammal Center confirmed Wednesday that the sea lion has re-emerged from a drainage pipe in the small city of Vacaville.

It's unclear how the sea lion got into the canal.

The closest body of water is the Sacramento River, about 50 miles north.

But experts at the center believe the animal likely traveled up the river, took a wrong turn and followed a series of agricultural ditches and waterways to get to the canal on Tuesday.

Mammal center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli says the sea lion is believed to be a young male, is fat, looks healthy and seems to be enjoying his adventure.

———

12:15 a.m.

Wildlife experts are frustrated by a young sea lion that evaded their attempts to rescue him from a canal that cuts through farmland and an inland Northern California neighborhood.

An animal services official spotted the sea lion Tuesday morning in Vacaville and contacted The Marine Mammal Center, according to spokesman Giancarlo Rulli.

Vacaville police officers, fire officials and more than a dozen Marine Mammal Center responders tried unsuccessfully for hours to flush the animal out of a drainage pipe in the canal.

It's unclear how the sea lion got into the canal.

The closest body of water is the Sacramento River, about 50 miles north. But experts at the center believe the animal likely traveled up the river, took a wrong turn and followed a series of agricultural ditches and waterways to get to the canal.