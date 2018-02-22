The Latest: Spokesman: Graham planned own funeral carefully

The Latest on the death of Billy Graham (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A family spokesman says the Rev. Billy Graham carefully planned and signed off on every detail of his funeral next week.

The funeral March 2 will cap nine days of mourning for postwar America's most famous evangelist, who died Wednesday at his home in North Carolina's mountains at age 99.

Graham family spokesman Mark DeMoss said Thursday that the music and speakers will all have connections to Graham's life and ministry. He says he will release details later.

DeMoss says the invitation-only funeral is being held in a tent at Graham's Charlotte library in tribute to the 1949 Los Angeles tent revivals that propelled him to international fame.

Graham will be buried in a prison-made plywood coffin next to his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007.

———

11:15 a.m.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan says the Rev. Billy Graham's body will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for two days next week.

Ryan says he's inviting members of Congress and the public to pay their respects to the man called "American's Pastor" on Feb. 28 and March 1.

It's a rare honor for a private citizen to lie in honor at the Capitol. According to the U.S. House, civil rights hero Rosa Parks was the last to do so in 2005.

Graham died Wednesday in his sleep at his North Carolina home. He was 99.

Graham will lie in repose at his library in Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday. His funeral is March 2 on the grounds of his library.

———

8:40 a.m.

The Rev. Billy Graham's son, the Rev. Franklin Graham, says his father would want to be remembered as a preacher.

Franklin Graham told NBC's "Today Show" on Thursday that Graham's children asked several years ago what he wanted on his tombstone and he replied "Preacher."

The younger Graham said his father was the same at home as he was on television.

Franklin Graham said his father had been in fairly good health until his 95th birthday. After that, Franklin Graham said his father suffered health problems and was confined to his bed and a wheelchair at his western North Carolina mountain home in Montreat.

Franklin said his father could not hear or see very well but remained mentally alert.

Billy Graham's funeral is set for March 2 in Charlotte.

———

11 p.m.

The Rev. Billy Graham, the Christian evangelist dubbed "America's Pastor" who died this week at 99, will lie in repose for two days next week with a funeral to be held March 2.

Mark DeMoss, a spokesman for the public relations firm handling the arrangements for Graham, says the body will be taken Saturday from Asheville to Charlotte, North Carolina. The procession is expected to take 3 ? hours, ending at the Billy Graham Library.

Graham died Wednesday at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

DeMoss says invitations will be extended to President Donald Trump and former presidents. He says Graham's son Franklin Graham will perform the eulogy.