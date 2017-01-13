The Latest: Freezing Rain Arrives in Central US Ice Storm

The Latest on an ice storm moving into the nation's midsection (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

Oklahoma highway officials are warning motorists that a winter storm moving into the Southern Plains is creating slick spots on roads and bridges.

Freezing rain was reported before sun-up on Friday in a band from southwestern Oklahoma into southern parts of Kansas and Missouri. Forecasters warn that the areas could see significant accumulations of ice before the storm moves out during the holiday weekend.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has already declared a state of emergency that covers each of the state's 77 counties. The declaration activates the state's emergency response plan. She also relaxed size and weight restrictions for state roadways to accommodate relief efforts.

Forecasters say icy weather is also expected in parts of Illinois, Texas and northern Arkansas.

———

12:01 a.m.

A winter storm that brought heavy snow and rainfall to northern California is descending upon the southern Plains, packing crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain that could cause widespread power outages and flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for northwestern Oklahoma starting Friday morning, and a winter storm watch for much of the rest of Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri along with parts of Illinois and Texas. Forecasters say there is a chance the region could see up to 1 inch of ice. Storms are also expected Saturday and Sunday.

In Kansas, up to 1 inch of ice was expected to fall in "multiple rounds" of freezing rain through Monday. In Missouri, forecasters were calling for up to three-quarters of an inch of freezing rain.