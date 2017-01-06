The Latest: South Carolina Expects Wintry Mix Over Weekend

The Latest on the wintery storm moving across the South (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

Much of South Carolina expects to see ice, sleet or snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 14 counties in the northwestern portion of the state from Friday evening to Saturday morning. A winter storm watch is in effect for three counties in the northeast.

Forecasters say up to 7 inches of snow could fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall around Lancaster and Chesterfield. Up to 3 inches of snow could fall north of Columbia. One or 2 inches of snow are possible around Darlington, Dillion and Marlboro counties.

Transportation department crews are already spreading salt and sand on highways in Upstate and plan to begin in the central part of the state later Friday.

7:30 a.m.

Crews have moved trucks and dozens of road workers from south Georgia to the northern part of the state to help clear roads of snow.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says many workers on Friday began working 12-hour shifts, as up to 4 inches of snow is expected in parts of the state.

The agency says that statewide, it has 1,900 employees on call and more than 380 pieces of snow removal equipment.

Authorities say they also have 54,030 tons of salt, 65,460 tons of gravel, and 450,000 gallons of brine — a mixture of salt and water used to treat roads.

In DeKalb County, one of Georgia's largest counties near Atlanta, officials say they have 110 cots available for employees who will work 16-hour shifts if necessary.

———

7:05 a.m.

Virtually all of North Carolina is expected to see snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of the state for Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. A winter storm watch is in effect in a few areas. Only the southeastern corner of the state is not expecting snow before the storm moves through.

Snowfall is expected to range from about 1 inch around Lumberton to as much as 9 inches around Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Durham and Raleigh. As much as 7 inches could fall from Asheville to Charlotte.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to follow the snow.

Utilities are making plans to deal with power outages. No problems were being reported early Friday.

Transportation department officials are spreading salt and sand on many roads.

———

3 a.m.

A winter storm bearing down on the Southeast with the possibility of snow, sleet and freezing rain is threatening to disrupt weekend travel and bring misery to millions.

Alabama and Georgia announced they were going on an emergency footing. Classes have been canceled across several states and motorists are being urged to avoid unnecessary weekend travel as crews rush to pre-treat roads that could be made treacherous by the storm.

Authorities said one person has died, a man whose pickup truck slid off a snow-covered road Thursday in Kentucky.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Friday and Saturday from eastern Alabama through north Georgia, including Atlanta, and into the Carolinas and part of Virginia.

In North Carolina, Saturday's ceremonies formally inaugurating a governor were canceled.