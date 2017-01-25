The Latest: Girl Who Broadcast Suicide Had Many Foster Homes

The Latest on a 14-year-old girl who livestreamed her suicide on Facebook (all times local):

5 p.m.

The attorney representing the mother of a 14-year-old girl who broadcast her suicide on Facebook says the teen never received the help she needed from Florida's foster care system.

Howard Talenfeld said Wednesday that the state's Department of Children and Families and its contractor bounced Nakia Venant between at least 10 foster homes and shelters since April. He said she never got the psychological help she needed even though she exhibited dangerous behaviors.

Nakia killed herself early Sunday at a Miami Gardens foster home before police could reach her.

The child welfare department says it is investigating the death.

———

9 a.m.

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl broadcast live from the bathroom of her Miami area foster home as she made a noose from her scarf and attached it to the shower door frame to hang herself.

The Florida Department of Children and Families offered few details Tuesday about the weekend death of Nakia Venant, whom police found hanging in the bathroom.

One of the girl's friends told the Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2jpabPN ) she saw the livestream and called Miami-Dade police, who showed up at her house. She then gave them an address in Miami. When police showed up there, residents gave them the foster home address. Officers found the girl hanging and tried to revive her. She was declared dead a short time later at a hospital.

Child social services and Miami Gardens police are investigating.