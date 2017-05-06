The Latest: Group marks 80th anniversary of Hindenburg blast

The Latest on a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Several hundred people have honored the three dozen people who died when the Hindenburg burst into flames 80 years ago.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held Saturday evening at the Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey, where the German airship crashed. Thirty-five of the 97 people on board died, along with one person on the ground.

Sixty-two others aboard the airship survived. But only one of them remains alive today.

The wreath ceremony was organized by the Navy Lakehurst Historical Society, which preserves airship history. The group says about 600 people attended the ceremony.

The event also honored military service members who have given their lives.

————

12:20 a.m.

It's been 80 years since the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in New Jersey.

People plan to gather at the crash site Saturday to lay a wreath in memory of the 35 people aboard and the one person on the ground who died.

The Navy Lakehurst Historical Society on Friday played newsreels of the disaster and Herb Morrison's recorded report in which he uttered the now-immortal exclamation "Oh, the humanity!"

Morrison's words were not heard live, nor were they initially linked to the film shot by newsreel crews.

A curator at New York City's Paley Center for Media says it was one of the first moments in media history that had a broadcaster reacting to something totally unexpected.