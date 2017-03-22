The Latest: Some Hawaii Democrats wary about party switch

The Latest on Hawaii Rep. Beth Fukumoto's decision to leave the Republican Party (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Hawaii Democratic Party leader Tim Vandeveer says some Democrats are wary of a Republican who wants to join their ranks.

State Rep. Beth Fukumoto resigned from the GOP Wednesday because she says its members refuse to oppose racism and sexism.

Vandeveer says the Democratic Party will give Fukumoto a fair shake. But he says some Democrats are concerned about her voting record on civil rights and women's issues.

Fukumoto says she voted against same-sex marriage at the Legislature to represent the majority of her constituents. She says if she was voting on her own she would support it.

Fukumoto was asked to resign her post as House Minority Leader in February after criticizing Trump at the Women's March in Honolulu. She sought feedback from her constituents before resigning from the GOP.

———

12:20 p.m.

A Hawaii lawmaker who says she was pressured to give up her leadership post at the statehouse after criticizing President Donald Trump is leaving the Republican Party.

Rep. Beth Fukumoto resigned from the GOP Wednesday because she says its members refuse to oppose racism and sexism.

She's hoping to become a Democrat but does not know whether the Democratic Party will accept her.

Fukumoto was asked to resign her post as House Minority Leader in February after criticizing Trump in a speech at the Women's March in Honolulu. She sought feedback from her constituents about leaving the Republicans and says three-quarters of the letters she received supported the move.

Leaders of Hawaii's Republican and Democratic parties were not immediately available for comment.