The Latest: Hearse Arrives at Funeral of Paralyzed Officer

The Latest on the funeral for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald (all times local):

10 a.m.

A hearse carrying the body of Detective Steven McDonald has arrived at St. Patrick's Cathedral for the funeral of the officer known for forgiving a teenage gunman who left him paralyzed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill joined scores of police officers on Friday to watch police motorcycles and a bagpipe band escort the hearse down Fifth Avenue to the front of the Manhattan church. They stood in silence as pallbearers took McDonald's casket inside.

The 59-year-old McDonald died on Tuesday, 30 years after robbery suspect Shavod Jones shot him in Central Park. The officer publicly forgave his assailant and went on to become an international voice for peace.

———

12:20 a.m.

The funeral for Detective Steven McDonald is planned for Friday morning at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

McDonald had spoken of his hope that Jones would join him on speaking tours. But shortly after Jones' release from prison in 1995, he died in a motorcycle accident.