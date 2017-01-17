The Latest: Authorities: Widow Was Arrested at Family Home

The Latest on the arrest of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter (all times local):

8 a.m.

Authorities say the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter was arrested at her family's home in the small community of Rodeo outside of San Francisco.

Alameda County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly says 30-year-old Noor Salman was arrested by the FBI on Monday. She is being held in at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Jail records on Monday had stated Salman was arrested about 30 miles away in Dublin. The reason for the discrepancy wasn't clear.

A two-count indictment says that between April and June of last year, Salman "did knowingly aid and abet" her husband's attempt to support the Islamic State group.

The indictment accuses Salman of misleading police officers and FBI agents who were investigating the June 12, 2016, attack at the Pulse nightclub.

Salman's husband, Omar Mateen, died in a shootout with police after killing 49 club patrons.

9:58 a.m. (Washington)

Federal prosecutors have unsealed a two-count indictment against the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

Salman is due in federal court in Oakland later Tuesday. She was arrested Monday in the San Francisco Bay area.

Her attorney says Salman had no advance knowledge of the attack.