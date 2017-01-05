The Latest: Investigators Say Train Doubled the Speed Limit

The Latest on the investigation into a commuter train that crashed at a New York City station, injuring 100 people (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

A federal investigator says a Long Island Rail Road train was traveling more than double the speed limit when it crashed this week at the end of a platform as it pulled into a major transportation hub, injuring 100 people.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ted Turpin said Thursday the speed limit in the New York City terminal is 5 mph and the train was going more than 10 mph.

Turpin says the train's engineer told investigators he remembers entering the station but has no memory of the collision. He says the engineer told investigators he was not on his cellphone at the time. The engineer has been working at the LIRR for 16 years.

The rush hour train crashed as it entered Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, hurling passengers onto the floor and slamming them into each other.

———

12:30 a.m.

Federal investigators say it could be days before they determine why a Long Island Rail Road train crashed at the end of a platform as it pulled into a major transportation hub, injuring 100 people.

The rush hour train crashed as it entered Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, hurling passengers onto the floor and slamming them into each other.

The front of the slow-moving train hit a bumping block, left the tracks and smashed into a small structure, apparently a work area. Authorities say a rail pierced the floor of a train car. About 100 people were treated for minor injuries.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Jim Southworth says it will take three to seven days to investigate the accident scene before they determine what caused the crash.